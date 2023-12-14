Film Studios Reveal Plans to Lobby for Anti-Piracy Site Blocking

Deadline reports that a top executive with the Motion Picture Association (MPA) urged lawmakers to pass legislation for site-blocking piracy sites in a hearing Wednesday. The hearing took place before the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet.

The MPA is suggesting legislation that would require internet providers and third-party intermediaries to block access to piracy sites if requested by content companies. Currently, no site-blocking bill is on the table.

Court-ordered site-blocking legislation is already available in countries like the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Spain, Denmark, and Singapore.

Karyn A. Temple, the MPA's senior executive vice president and global general counsel, explained the no-fault injunctions would not involve suing the infringing sites, but would involve asking the internet service providers and other intermediaries to take a more active role in restricting access. They would not be responsible for damages done to the copyright holders.

Film studios have previously made attempts to pursue similar legislation, with the last major legislation, the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA), taking place over a decade ago. The bill caused significant controversy at the time with pushback from internet providers and the public. The bill did not pass.

Source: Deadline (Ted Johnson)