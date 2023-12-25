Promised Neverland Writer Kaiu Shirai Pens New 1-Shot Manga With Shiki Hamada

The fourth and fifth combined 2024 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine will release a new one-shot for storywriter Kaiu Shirai ( The Promised Neverland ) and artist Shiki Hamada ( Buster Sweet ) in the magazine's combined sixth and seventh issue on January 6 (a Saturday).

Image via Weekly Shonen Jump's website © Shueisha

The 47-page manga titled "Kubigeshō" will have a center color page. The manga will take place in Japan's tumultuous Warring States era.

Shirai and Posuka Demizu launched The Promised Neverland in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it in June 2019.

The first anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. A second season of the anime premiered in January 2021. A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened in December 2019. Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.