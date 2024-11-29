Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō Anime's Sequel Debuts on December 21

The official website for the anime of Shigenobu Matsumoto and Yō Kanebayashi 's manga Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ (Duel Masters LOST: Reaper of the Moon) posted a new visual on Friday. The visual announces that the anime will premiere on the franchise 's "DuelTube" channel on YouTube and other venues on December 21.

Image via Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō anime's website © 2024, Wizards of the Coast, Shogakukan, WHC, ShoPro

Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ is the sequel manga to Matsumoto and Kanebayashi's Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō (Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga. Similarly, the anime adaptation of Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ is the sequel to the net anime of Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō . Both manga and anime are part of the Duel Masters LOST project.

The Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō manga launched on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 1. The manga's first part ended in the manga's seventh chapter on March 21. The Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ sequel manga launched on August 8.

The Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō anime debuted on the Duel Masters YouTube channel on October 4.