NieR:Automata Game Crosses 9 Million in Shipments, Downloads

The NieR franchise 's official X/Twitter account announced on Friday that the Square Enix and Platinum Games ' NieR:Automata action role-playing game has crossed 9 million in shipments and digital sales.

The game reached 8 million in shipments and digital sales in February. It had exceeded 7.5 million in April 2023.

The NieR:Automata sequel shipped for PS4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018.

NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a , the television anime of the game premiered in January 2023. The second cours (quarter of year) premiered on July 24. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.