Anime News Network's Top Headlines of 2019

Anime News Network's Top Headlines of 2019by Lynzee Loveridge,
The business of anime continues to be huge and 2019 was no exception. Anime News Network's team published over 6,000 articles this year whether it was about new anime licenses, the latest trailers, or up-to-the-minute coverage of industry's highs and lows.
What headlines best represent what fans were wanted to know in 2019? Please note that, this list is entirely statistical, tabulated from the articles that received the most page views in 2019. It is not a reflection of our opinions on the importance of these, or other, news stories.
That said, 'Far From Perfect': Fans Recount Unwanted Affection from Voice Actor Vic Mignogna was the site's most read piece for the year in any section and the follow-up coverage also rated high among readers. The accusations leveled at the Dragon Ball voice actor, the industry-wide fall out, and subsequent court case coverage dominated headlines and left huge marks in the fandom as a whole.
Fans also dealt with the painful news of the deadly arson at Kyoto Animation this year, an unprecedented tragedy that had not been seen in Japan since the second World War. The industry lost many talented artists, friends, colleagues, and family members that day. An outpouring of support helped raise donations to see the studio recover but KyoAni still has a long road ahead.
Here is the full list of the Anime News Network's most read articles of 2019. Articles marked with a "**" were published in 2018 or earlier but still made it on the list.
Anime News Network's Most Read News Articles of 2019
- 'Why the hell are you here, Teacher!?' Manga to Bundle Uncensored Edit of Anime
- Vic Mignogna Sues Funimation, Jamie Marchi, Monica Rial, Ronald Toye
- Kyoto Animation President States in Interview That All Materials, Computers Were Destroyed in Fire
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime to Air With English Dub on Toonami
- Manga Piracy Site Manga Rock to Shut Down (Updated)
- 1st Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia Anime Seasons Removed From Crunchyroll
- Fire Department: 33 People Confirmed Dead in Kyoto Animation Fire (Updated)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime Gets Sequel Film
- Tanishi Kawano's Firefighter Romance Manga Gets Anime
- Kyoto Animation President Hatta Considers Demolishing 1st Studio Building, Building Public Park With Monument
- 'Jо̄shi no Asoko wa XL Size!? Futoi Sakippo... Haitteru...!' Adult Romance Manga Gets TV Anime
- Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Series: 2019 (First Half)
- The Quintessential Quintuplets Anime Gets 2nd Season
- Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Anime Gets 2nd Season
- Goblin Slayer Gaiden 2 Manga Stops Serialization
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artist
- Disney Twisted-Wonderland Game App Features Story, Designs by Black Butler Creator
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Manga Ends in 3 Chapters (Updated)
- Fire Breaks Out in Kyoto Animation's 1st Studio Building (Updated)
- Funimation Files Anti-SLAPP Motion to Dismiss Vic Mignogna's Lawsuit
- One-Punch Man Season 2 Airs April 2 Special Before April 9 Hulu Premiere
- 'Papa Datte, Shitai' Boys-Love Manga Gets TV Anime**
- Shueisha Launches Free Global MANGA Plus Service
- Mignogna's Civil Case Against Voice Actress Jamie Marchi Dismissed
- Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch Anime Film's English-Subtitled Video Streamed**
Anime News Network's Most Read Interest Articles of 2019
- 'Far From Perfect': Fans Recount Unwanted Affection from Voice Actor Vic Mignogna
- Scientists Named Microscopic Creature After JoJo Stand
- Vic Mignogna No Longer a Member of RWBY Cast
- Multiple Voice Actors Cancel Kameha Con Appearances Amid Vic Mignogna Controversy
- Dragonball Creator Akira Toriyama Knighted by France
- Here's 32 Shōjo Manga You Need to Read**
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Character Designer Expresses Disappointment in Anime Industry
- Rosario + Vampire Dub VA Jamie Marchi Alleges Mignogna Grabbed, Pulled Her Hair
- Overlord Author Kugane Maruyama Expresses Frustration at Fan Translations
- Hirohiko Araki Says He Could Never Have Created JoJo's Bizarre Adventure If He Hadn't Read Sherlock Holmes
- One Piece Creator: The End is Near, But Series Will Be Just Over 100 Volumes
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Natsuki Hanae Shares How He Ended Up Blocked by Official Account
- Fan-Made Firefox Extension Changes JoJo Part 5 Stands to Original Names
- One Punch Man Manga Artist Draws Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Sword Art Online's Asuna VA Haruka Tomatsu Announces Her Marriage
- Anime Fans Pick the Most Heart-Pounding Yuri Anime
- The Quintessential Quintuplets Animator Eiichi Kuboyama Criticizes Anime's Layouts
- Kentaro Yabuki Says Darling in the Franxx Manga Will Have 'Major Divergences' From the Anime
- Naruto Creator Masashi Kishimoto Comments on His Next Manga Samurai 8
- Singaporean Man Gets Results With 30-Day One Punch Man Workout Routine
- Suit Up to Become a Gang-Star with JoJo's Fashion Line
- Sword Art Online Author Reki Kawahara Says Female Characters Should Not Be Treated as Trophies
- Light Novel About Sex Slave Cancelled After Author's Heated Tweets Against Illustrator
- Voice Actor Yuuki Kaji, Voice Actress Ayana Taketatsu Get Married (Updated)
- Char Aznable Tells You Which Mobile Suit You're Suited For Based on Your Horse Opinions
