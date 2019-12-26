Anime News Network's Top Headlines of 2019

The business of anime continues to be huge and 2019 was no exception. Anime News Network 's team published over 6,000 articles this year whether it was about new anime licenses, the latest trailers, or up-to-the-minute coverage of industry's highs and lows.

What headlines best represent what fans were wanted to know in 2019? Please note that, this list is entirely statistical, tabulated from the articles that received the most page views in 2019. It is not a reflection of our opinions on the importance of these, or other, news stories.

That said, 'Far From Perfect': Fans Recount Unwanted Affection from Voice Actor Vic Mignogna was the site's most read piece for the year in any section and the follow-up coverage also rated high among readers. The accusations leveled at the Dragon Ball voice actor, the industry-wide fall out, and subsequent court case coverage dominated headlines and left huge marks in the fandom as a whole.

Fans also dealt with the painful news of the deadly arson at Kyoto Animation this year, an unprecedented tragedy that had not been seen in Japan since the second World War. The industry lost many talented artists, friends, colleagues, and family members that day. An outpouring of support helped raise donations to see the studio recover but KyoAni still has a long road ahead.

Here is the full list of the Anime News Network 's most read articles of 2019. Articles marked with a "**" were published in 2018 or earlier but still made it on the list.

Anime News Network 's Most Read News Articles of 2019