This Life-Size Ainz Ooal Gown Statue is Only One of the Cool Things at the Overlord Exhibition in Tokyo

To coincide with the release of the new movie, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom , a limited-time Overlord gallery is now open to the public in Tokyo. Aptly named “ Overlord Exhibition,” this art exhibition is filled with everything from animation keyframes and original light novel artwork to photo spots and life-size recreations. And just in case you won't be able to go yourself, we were able to drop by and take a few pictures of the coolest things we saw.

Life-Size Recreations

Photography by Richard Eisenbeis ©Anime News Network ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA刊／劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

Art from the Anime

Art from the Manga

Other Art

Figures

The Venue and Photo Spots

Overlord Exhibition is running from September 14, 2024, to September 29, 2024, at Tokyo Soramachi Space 634, right under Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo. Tickets cost 1,800 yen (approx. $12.72). More information can be found on the official website (Japanese).





