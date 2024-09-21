×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

This Life-Size Ainz Ooal Gown Statue is Only One of the Cool Things at the Overlord Exhibition in Tokyo

by Richard Eisenbeis,

To coincide with the release of the new movie, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, a limited-time Overlord gallery is now open to the public in Tokyo. Aptly named “Overlord Exhibition,” this art exhibition is filled with everything from animation keyframes and original light novel artwork to photo spots and life-size recreations. And just in case you won't be able to go yourself, we were able to drop by and take a few pictures of the coolest things we saw.

Life-Size Recreations

ri3
Photography by Richard Eisenbeis
©Anime News Network ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA刊／劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

Art from the Anime

aa8
Photography by Richard Eisenbeis
©Anime News Network ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA刊／劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

Art from the Manga

ma4
Photography by Richard Eisenbeis
©Anime News Network ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA刊／劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

so-bin Artwork

sobin4
Photography by Richard Eisenbeis
©Anime News Network ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA刊／劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

Other Art

oa4
Photography by Richard Eisenbeis
©Anime News Network ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA刊／劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

Figures

fig4
Photography by Richard Eisenbeis
©Anime News Network ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA刊／劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

The Venue and Photo Spots

venue4
Photography by Richard Eisenbeis
©Anime News Network ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA刊／劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

Overlord Exhibition is running from September 14, 2024, to September 29, 2024, at Tokyo Soramachi Space 634, right under Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo. Tickets cost 1,800 yen (approx. $12.72). More information can be found on the official website (Japanese).


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Feature homepage / archives