This Life-Size Ainz Ooal Gown Statue is Only One of the Cool Things at the Overlord Exhibition in Tokyo

This Life-Size Ainz Ooal Gown Statue is Only One of the Cool Things at the Overlord Exhibition in Tokyoby Richard Eisenbeis,
To coincide with the release of the new movie, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, a limited-time Overlord gallery is now open to the public in Tokyo. Aptly named “Overlord Exhibition,” this art exhibition is filled with everything from animation keyframes and original light novel artwork to photo spots and life-size recreations. And just in case you won't be able to go yourself, we were able to drop by and take a few pictures of the coolest things we saw.
Life-Size Recreations
Art from the Anime
Art from the Manga
so-bin Artwork
Other Art
Figures
The Venue and Photo Spots
Overlord Exhibition is running from September 14, 2024, to September 29, 2024, at Tokyo Soramachi Space 634, right under Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo. Tickets cost 1,800 yen (approx. $12.72). More information can be found on the official website (Japanese).
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
