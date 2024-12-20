Exploring How a Manga is Printed at the One Piece Only Exhibition

Exploring How a Manga is Printed at the One Piece Only Exhibitionby Richard Eisenbeis,
Recently, I was able to check out the "One Piece Only" art exhibition currently running in Tokyo. Rather than just a collection of art, the exhibit uses One Piece as a vehicle to both explore the history and art of printing and give an in-depth look at the process of creating (and mass producing) modern manga.
fan art of their favorite One Piece characters. These pieces can then be hung in the neighboring special room where attendee fan art covers all four walls completely.
At the far end of the exhibit is a movie theater showing two 15-minute films. One of these shows the printing process of Shonen Jump and the other shows the printing process for a tankōbon. Outside the theater's exit is a photo spot where you can pose in front of the exhibition's logo wearing Luffy's iconic straw hat.
The final area is the gift shop where you can buy everything from prints of famous pages to shirts, mugs, and art books related to everything you just saw.
The "One Piece Only" art exhibition opened on October 10, 2024 and will run until January 13, 2025 at the Play! Museum in Tachikawa, Tokyo, Japan. Tickets cost 2400 yen and must be bought in advance. For more information, check out the official English website.
