Funimation Reveals Results of 'Decade of Anime' Fan Polls

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Winners include My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, your name.

Funimation released the results of fan polls it conducted regarding the top anime series of various genres from 2010-2019. The results are as follows:

The runners-up in the shonen catgory were Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Hunter x Hunter, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

The runners-up in the shojo category were Banana Fish, Orange, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, and Yona of the Dawn.

The runners-up in the sports category were Free!, Kuroko's Basketball, MEGALOBOX, and Yuri!!! on Ice.

The runners-up in the sci-fi/fantasy category were Attack on Titan, Dr. Stone, Psycho-Pass, Sword Art Online.

The runners-up in the isekai category were Overlord, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, The Rising of The Shield Hero, and Sword Art Online.

The runners-up in the romance category were Fruits Basket, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, and Snow White with the Red Hair.

The runners-up in the animation category were Attack on Titan, Mob Psycho 100, One-Punch Man, and Violet Evergarden.

The runners-up in the companion creator category were Chopper from One Piece, Dimple from Mob Psycho 100, Hawk from The Seven Deadly Sins, and Pikachu from Pokémon.

The runners-up in the original series category were Death Parade, Psycho-Pass, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, and Yuri!!! on Ice.

The runners-up in the film category were A Silent Voice, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, and Promare.

Source: Funimation Blog

