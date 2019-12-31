Funimation Reveals Results of 'Decade of Anime' Fan Polls

Funimation released the results of fan polls it conducted regarding the top anime series of various genres from 2010-2019. The results are as follows:

The runners-up in the shonen catgory were Attack on Titan , Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Hunter x Hunter , and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure .

The runners-up in the shojo category were Banana Fish , Orange , Puella Magi Madoka Magica , and Yona of the Dawn .

The runners-up in the sports category were Free! , Kuroko's Basketball , MEGALOBOX , and Yuri!!! on Ice .

The runners-up in the sci-fi/fantasy category were Attack on Titan , Dr. Stone , Psycho-Pass , Sword Art Online .

The runners-up in the isekai category were Overlord , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , The Rising of The Shield Hero , and Sword Art Online .

The runners-up in the romance category were Fruits Basket , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai , and Snow White with the Red Hair .

The runners-up in the animation category were Attack on Titan , Mob Psycho 100 , One-Punch Man , and Violet Evergarden .

The runners-up in the companion creator category were Chopper from One Piece , Dimple from Mob Psycho 100 , Hawk from The Seven Deadly Sins , and Pikachu from Pokémon .

The runners-up in the original series category were Death Parade , Psycho-Pass , Puella Magi Madoka Magica , and Yuri!!! on Ice .

The runners-up in the film category were A Silent Voice , Dragon Ball Super: Broly , My Hero Academia: Two Heroes , and Promare .

Source: Funimation Blog