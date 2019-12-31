Interest
Funimation Reveals Results of 'Decade of Anime' Fan Polls
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Funimation released the results of fan polls it conducted regarding the top anime series of various genres from 2010-2019. The results are as follows:
- Favorite Shonen Series of the Decade: My Hero Academia
- Favorite Shojo Series of the Decade: Fruits Basket (2019)
- Favorite Sports Series of the Decade: Haikyu!!
- Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series of the Decade: Steins;Gate
- Favorite Isekai Series of the Decade: KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!
- Favorite Romance Series of the Decade: Your Lie in April
- Favorite Animation of the Decade: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Favorite Companion Creator of the Decade: Happy from Fairy Tail
- Favorite Original Series of the Decade: Kill la Kill
- Favorite Anime Film of the Decade: your name.
The runners-up in the shonen catgory were Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Hunter x Hunter, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.
The runners-up in the shojo category were Banana Fish, Orange, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, and Yona of the Dawn.
The runners-up in the sports category were Free!, Kuroko's Basketball, MEGALOBOX, and Yuri!!! on Ice.
The runners-up in the sci-fi/fantasy category were Attack on Titan, Dr. Stone, Psycho-Pass, Sword Art Online.
The runners-up in the isekai category were Overlord, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, The Rising of The Shield Hero, and Sword Art Online.
The runners-up in the romance category were Fruits Basket, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, and Snow White with the Red Hair.
The runners-up in the animation category were Attack on Titan, Mob Psycho 100, One-Punch Man, and Violet Evergarden.
The runners-up in the companion creator category were Chopper from One Piece, Dimple from Mob Psycho 100, Hawk from The Seven Deadly Sins, and Pikachu from Pokémon.
The runners-up in the original series category were Death Parade, Psycho-Pass, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, and Yuri!!! on Ice.
The runners-up in the film category were A Silent Voice, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, and Promare.
Source: Funimation Blog