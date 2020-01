Happy New Year from the Anime World 2020! Part VI

New Year's is the most important holiday in Japan, with families gathering to share big feasts and visit their local temple. New Year's cards (nengajō) are often sent to friends, family and acquaintances. Figures from the anime, manga and video game fields draw their own (usually featuring their own characters) and share them with the rest of us online. Here, then, is ANN's annual New Year's greetings round-up. As 2020 is the Year of the Rat according to the Chinese zodiac, many of the greetings feature mice. Last year was the Year of the Pig, so you may also see references to pigs making way for the new animal of the year.

From all of us at Anime News Network , Happy New Year!



Ascendance of a Bookworm

Happy New Year‼️

May this be a happy and fruitful year for you all☺️☺️



The animation of Chibi Maruko Chan celebrates 30th anniversary this year as the first episode was aired on Jan 7th, 1990 Thank you all for your continued support as ever pic.twitter.com/vnIMkJz7wl — ChibiMarukoChan (@tweet_maruko_en) January 1, 2020

━━━━━━

HAPPY

NEW

NYAA

━━━━━━



あけまして

おめでとう

ございにゃす



2020年も #ネコぱら

よろしくお願いします

アニメは1月9日から pic.twitter.com/GBcQ7xXTht — TVアニメ ネコぱら 公式 2020年1月9日放送スタート (@ Nekopara _anime) December 31, 2019

#HappyNewYear! Mario is celebrating 2020 and the Year of the Rat with his special Hakama outfit! pic.twitter.com/3jTlsZSWBn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 1, 2020

Rakuen Books ( panpanya 's An Invitation from a Crab )

Sega Japan

令和二年!あけましておめでとうございます!!



今年はセガ設立60周年。2020年もセガグループをよろしくおねがいします。



HAPPY NEW YEAR !! pic.twitter.com/1THHmBxmy4 — セガ公式アカウント (@ SEGA _OFFICIAL) December 31, 2019

Welcome to the next level.



Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/FMLjS0kuq6 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) January 1, 2020

HAPPY NEW YEAR!



- Team TOKYOPOP pic.twitter.com/NKLeAlw3dr — TOKYOPOP (@ TOKYOPOP ) January 1, 2020

Wishing everyone a happy, prosperous, and Lupin filled 2020! pic.twitter.com/mq5O9NXwjr — TMS Entertainment (@tmsanime) December 31, 2019