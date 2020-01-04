New Prince of Tennis Schools Get Their Own Teddy Bears

Seigaku, Hyoutei, Rikkaidai, Shitenhoji schools get bears

The story of The New Prince of Tennis is all about competition between various schools. Now the most popular featured schools have inspired teddy bears dressed up in their colors, which are set to go on sale on April 24.

The designs are as follows:

Seishun Academy (Seigaku for short) Hyoutei Academy Rikkaidai Junior High School Shitenhoji Middle School

The items were available for pre-order at Jump Fes 2020, which took place on December 21 and 22. Currently, they're available for order on MOVIC 's online store until January 15. Each bear will cost 8,800 yen (US$81).

Source: Comic Natalie