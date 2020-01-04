Interest
New Prince of Tennis Schools Get Their Own Teddy Bears
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Seigaku, Hyoutei, Rikkaidai, Shitenhoji schools get bears
The story of The New Prince of Tennis is all about competition between various schools. Now the most popular featured schools have inspired teddy bears dressed up in their colors, which are set to go on sale on April 24.
The designs are as follows:
Seishun Academy (Seigaku for short)
Hyoutei Academy
Rikkaidai Junior High School
Shitenhoji Middle School
The items were available for pre-order at Jump Fes 2020, which took place on December 21 and 22. Currently, they're available for order on MOVIC's online store until January 15. Each bear will cost 8,800 yen (US$81).
Source: Comic Natalie