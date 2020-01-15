Indie Animator Claims Outburst Dreamer Boys OP Copies Their Work

In a deleted tweet, Nagoya-based indie motion graphics animator Isshin claimed the opening animation from Outburst Dreamer Boys includes their work without permission. Isshin's video was uploaded to YouTube on April 9 and can be watched below.

Approximately 11 seconds from the anime's opening appears to have the same effects used in Isshin's video.

Isshin wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that they removed the tweet because they are currently in talks with the anime's staff. They thanked everyone for their encouragement and said they would report back later on the issue.

Prior to Isshin removing the tweet, a Twitter account claiming to be the series' director Kazuya Ichikawa apologized for the oversight. The alleged tweet read that Ichikawa had provided some YouTube URLs to staff for reference for the planned motion graphics and he took responsibility for not thoroughly checking the completed work compared to the reference videos. Ichikawa allegedly stated that Isshin's video was one that he provided for reference. He then allegedly offered to let Isshin supervise the production of an opening sequence on his next anime work as a form of an apology.

The alleged tweet and account were removed and Anime News Network was not able to independently verify its contents or if it truly belonged to Ichikawa.

The Outburst Dreamer Boys television anime premiered on October 4 and adapted Vocaloid producer rerulili 's " Young disease outburst Boy " (" Chūbyō Gekihatsu Boy ") song and Minato Tonami 's slice-of-life comedy novel adaptation. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime in North America and HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Source: Isshin's Twitter account, Real Live via Excite News