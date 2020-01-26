Interest
Weekly Shonen Champion Compiles Final Chapters of Classic Titles as 2 Books
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Lineup includes Go Nagai's Cutie Honey, Keisuke Itagaki's Baki the Grappler
Manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Champion is celebrating its 50th anniversary by releasing two books compiling the final chapters of classic titles that ran in the magazine. The two books will be released on March 6 as Weekly Shōnen Champion 50th Anniversary Legendary Final Chapters: Shōwa Edition and Weekly Shōnen Champion 50th Anniversary Legendary Final Chapters: Heisei Edition respectively.
The chapters will be recreated exactly as they were originally published in the magazine, including the color pages and flavor text. There will also be articles explaining each manga's story, characters, and publication history.
The series represented in each book are as follows:
Shōwa Edition
- Mitsuteru Yokoyama (Babel II)
- Shinji Mizushima (Dokaben)
- Fujiko Fujio A (Matarō ga Kuru!!)
- Jirō Tsunoda (Kyōfu Shinbun)
- Go Nagai (Cutie Honey)
- Osamu Tezuka (Black Jack)
- Tatsuhiko Yamagami (Gaki Deka)
- Shinichi Koga (Eko Eko Azarak)
- Isami Ishii (750 Rider)
- Tsubame Kamogawa (Macaroni Houren-sou)
- Masatoshi Uchizaki (Ranpou)
- Dookuman (Nesshō!! Hanazawa Kōkō)
- Tomō Kimura, Ayumi Tachihara (Let's Dachikō)
Heisei Edition
- Sanbanchi Kawa, Tarō Nami (4P Tanaka-kun)
- Ayumi Tachihara (Maji!)
- Keisuke Itagaki (Baki the Grappler)
- Masahito Soda (Shakariki!)
- Hideyuki Yonehara (Uda Uda Yatteru Hima wa Ne!)
- Kenji Hamaoka (Super Radical Gag Family)
- Takayuki Yamaguchi (Apocalypse Zero)
- Hiromi Yamasaki (Yūshun no Mon)
- Jun Sadogawa (Noodle Fighter Miki)
- Yūki Yogo, Yoshiaki Tabata (Akumetsu)
- Masahiro Anbe (Shinryaku! Ika Musume)
- Takahiro Satō (Bachi Bachi)
Source: Comic Natalie