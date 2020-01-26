Weekly Shonen Champion Compiles Final Chapters of Classic Titles as 2 Books

Manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Champion is celebrating its 50th anniversary by releasing two books compiling the final chapters of classic titles that ran in the magazine. The two books will be released on March 6 as Weekly Shōnen Champion 50th Anniversary Legendary Final Chapters: Shōwa Edition and Weekly Shōnen Champion 50th Anniversary Legendary Final Chapters: Heisei Edition respectively.

The chapters will be recreated exactly as they were originally published in the magazine, including the color pages and flavor text. There will also be articles explaining each manga's story, characters, and publication history.

The series represented in each book are as follows:

Shōwa Edition

Heisei Edition

Source: Comic Natalie