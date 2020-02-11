Alita: Battle Angel Fans Fly Airplane Banner Over Oscars Requesting Sequel

Fans have raised over US$9,000 in donations, funds will also go to Open Bionics

Screen Rant reported on Sunday that fans of the live-action Alita: Battle Angel film hired a plane with a banner reading #AlitaSequel and #AlitaArmy to fly over the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where the 92nd Academy Awards were held. A fan site called "The Alita Army" took credit for the stunt, writing in a blog post on January 13 that they had paid for the banner with funds raised by fans.

On Sunday, The Alita Army posted a photo of the plane during its flight:

The Alita Army wrote that they paid US$1,810 to fly the plane, an amount that was successfully raised through a GoFundMe. The remaining money gathered by the campaign will go to Open Bionics, a company which develops open source 3D printed prosthetic limbs for amputees. The campaign has raised just over US$9,000 and will remain open until February 19.

In December last year, Producer Jon Landau told film news website CinemaBlend that fans of the film should "keep peppering our family now at Disney and [let them know] how important it is to have another Alita movie and hopefully we'll venture there one day." Landau added that James Cameron had "plotted out two additional stories of where we would go very specifically."

20th Century Fox opened the film in early February in the U.K. and in several countries in Asia before its U.S. debut on February 14. The film then opened in Japan on February 22 and ranked at #2 at the box office there. Disney concluded its acquisition of 21st Century Fox and the 20th Century Fox film studio shortly after that in March.

The film has earned over US$400 million worldwide.

The movie starred Rosa Salazar ( Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, Man Seeking Woman ) in motion capture as Alita. Robert Rodriguez ( El Mariachi, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Sin City, Spy Kids ) directed the film. James Cameron and his Lightstorm Entertainment partner Jon Landau produced the project, and Shutter Island's Laeta Kalogridis co-wrote the script with Cameron.

Thanks to Foester for the news tip

Source: The Alita Army, Screen Rant (Shawn Depasquale)