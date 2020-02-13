Prince of Tennis to Stream 24 Hours of Valentine's Day Character Songs

The Prince of Tennis franchise has been releasing covers of the classic Sayuri Kokushō pop song "Valentine Kiss" since 2004. For Valentine's Day this year, the series will stream 24 hours of "Valentine Kiss" character songs on Nico Nico Doga.

The "Valentine Kiss" line of Prince of Tennis character songs first launched in 2004, when the Keigo Atobe (voiced by Junichi Suwabe ) character CD was first released. The tradition of "Valentine Kiss" covers has become an annual ritual, with a new cover released every year. The most recent cover CD, performed by Bunta Marui's Naozumi Takahashi , was released on January 29.

Valentine's Day has traditionally been a busy time for Prince of Tennis fans. It was formerly an annual tradition for Prince of Tennis fans to send Valentine's Day chocolates addressed to their favorite characters to Shueisha 's monthly Jump Square magazine, which publishes Takeshi Konomi 's ongoing New Prince of Tennis manga . Jump Square is currently holding its yearly character popularity poll online instead. Voting for the poll opened on January 4 and will last until February 14.

Source: Comic Natalie