Universal Studio Japan's Jurassic World Area Collaborates with Latest Doraemon Film

The dinosaur action film Jurassic World will collaborate with the 2020 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon : Nobita no Shin Kyoryū ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) for an attraction at the Universal Studio Japan theme park in Osaka.

The collaboration will began on March 6, the same date as the film's opening, and conclude on May 10. Inside the park's "Jurassic Park" area, a Doraemon dressed up in explorer gear will appear. He will hold a greeting that links the stories of the real dinosaurs of Jurassic World . A shop inside the area called "Jurassic Outfitters" will sell limited-time goods related to the collaboration, and a "Discovery Restaurant" will sell themed food.

The Eiga Doraemon : Nobita no Shin Kyoryū film's story begins with Nobita meeting two twin dinosaurs named Kyu and Myu. Despite the film's similarity in title to Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Dinosaur , the first film in the franchise , the story is completely different. The new film is the franchise 's 40th, and it marks the the 50th anniversary of the original manga.

Jurassic World is a 2015 action film that is a sequel to the Jurassic Park film series. It was followed by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie