Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei Smartphone Game to Collaborate with Berserk

Sega Games announced at a two-year anniversary event for the Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation smartphone game on Monday that the game will have a collaboration with the 3DCG TV anime adaptation of Kentaro Miura's Berserk manga series.

Sega Games released a visual and indicated that more information will be released at a later date.

Sega Games and Atlus launched the Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation iOS and Android game in January 2018. The game has previously collaborated with Devil May Cry 5 , and it is also bringing back its collaboration event with the Bayonetta video game series from February 20 to March 5. Berserk's 3DCG anime project premiered in Japan in July 2016, and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's continuation premiered in Japan on April 7.

Persona 5 Royal , another game within the Megami Tensei franchise , is currently enjoying a collaboration with the Sword Art Online : Memory Defrag smartphone game. Persona 5 characters and weapons will be obtainable during the limited-time event. The collaboration event will run from February 17 to March 10. Persona 5 Royal will also collaborate with the Sword Art Online : Integral Factor game.

Source: Gamebiz