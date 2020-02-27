Director Tsutomu Mizushima Announces Shirobako Film's Completion Three Days Before Release

Film will open in Japan on February 29

Tsutomu Mizushima , director of the Shirobako movie (Gekijō-ban Shirobako ) project, announced on Twitter on Wednesday that work on the film is "complete" and thanked the staff for their hard work. The film will open in Japan on February 29.

The film's story is set four years after the events of the original Shirobako TV anime. Aoi Miyamori keeps busy dealing with the ordinary troubles in her daily work at Musashino Animation. After a morning meeting, Watanabe talks to Aoi and puts her in charge of a new theatrical anime project for the studio. The project has unexpected problems, and Aoi is unsure if the company can proceed with a theatrical anime with its current state of affairs. While dealing with that anxiety, Aoi meets a new colleague named Kaede Miyai (voiced by Ayane Sakura ). She and the MusAni team work together to complete the project.

The returning staff includes director Tsutomu Mizushima , animation studio P.A. Works , series script supervisor Michiko Yokote , character designer Ponkan8 , animation character designer and chief animation director Kanami Sekiguchi , and production company Infinite . The 24-episode anime premiered in October 2014.

