NHK's All Final Fantasy Poll Crowns Final Fantasy X as Best Game

posted on by Kim Morrissy
FF VII's Cloud voted best character, Knights of the Round voted best boss/summon, FF X's 'To Zanarkand' voted best song

The NHK has posted the final results of its All Final Fantasy Poll on its website following the official announcement on NHK BS Premium on Saturday. Final Fantasy X was crowned as the best game, and one of its iconic songs, "To Zanarkand," was voted the best song. From Final Fantasy VII, Cloud and Knights of the Round were voted the best character and boss/summon respectively. The poll received 468,654 votes in total.

The top 30 results for best game are:

  1. Final Fantasy X
  2. Final Fantasy VII
  3. Final Fantasy VI
  4. Final Fantasy IX
  5. Final Fantasy XIV
  6. Final Fantasy V
  7. Final Fantasy VIII
  8. Final Fantasy IV
  9. Final Fantasy XI
  10. Final Fantasy XV
  11. Final Fantasy Tactics
  12. Final Fantasy III
  13. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
  14. Final Fantasy XIII
  15. Final Fantasy XII
  16. Final Fantasy Type-0
  17. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles
  18. Final Fantasy II
  19. Final Fantasy X-2
  20. Mobius Final Fantasy
  21. Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
  22. Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
  23. Dissidia Final Fantasy
  24. Final Fantasy
  25. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates
  26. Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy
  27. Final Fantasy Adventure
  28. Final Fantasy XIII-2
  29. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time
  30. Final Fantasy Record Keeper

The final results for favorite character, boss/summon, and song ended up being somewhat different from the interim results. The top five characters were Cloud (Final Fantasy VII), Yuna (Final Fantasy X), Aerith (Final Fantasy VII), Vivi (Final Fantasy IX), and Zidane (Final Fantasy IX). Emet-Selch (Final Fantasy XIV), who ranked 11th in the interim results, ranked 6th in the final results.

In the song category, the top two results were "To Zanarkand" (Final Fantasy X and "Battle at the Big Bridge" (Final Fantasy V). "Eyes On Me" (Final Fantasy VIII) was 5th in the interim results but ranked 3rd in the final results.

The poll featured 57 Final Fantasy games, roughly 3,300 characters, 4,400 boss/summons, and 2,900 songs to choose from. Not only does this poll marks the first time the broadcaster's survey has covered video games, it was also the biggest database to choose from yet.

Source: NHK

