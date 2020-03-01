NHK's All Final Fantasy Poll Crowns Final Fantasy X as Best Game

FF VII's Cloud voted best character, Knights of the Round voted best boss/summon, FF X's 'To Zanarkand' voted best song

The NHK has posted the final results of its All Final Fantasy Poll on its website following the official announcement on NHK BS Premium on Saturday. Final Fantasy X was crowned as the best game, and one of its iconic songs, "To Zanarkand," was voted the best song. From Final Fantasy VII , Cloud and Knights of the Round were voted the best character and boss/summon respectively. The poll received 468,654 votes in total.

The top 30 results for best game are:

Final Fantasy X Final Fantasy VII Final Fantasy VI Final Fantasy IX Final Fantasy XIV Final Fantasy V Final Fantasy VIII Final Fantasy IV Final Fantasy XI Final Fantasy XV Final Fantasy Tactics Final Fantasy III Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Final Fantasy XIII Final Fantasy XII Final Fantasy Type-0 Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Final Fantasy II Final Fantasy X-2 Mobius Final Fantasy Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Dissidia Final Fantasy Final Fantasy Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fates Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy Final Fantasy Adventure Final Fantasy XIII-2 Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time Final Fantasy Record Keeper

The final results for favorite character, boss/summon, and song ended up being somewhat different from the interim results. The top five characters were Cloud ( Final Fantasy VII ), Yuna ( Final Fantasy X ), Aerith ( Final Fantasy VII ), Vivi ( Final Fantasy IX ), and Zidane ( Final Fantasy IX ). Emet-Selch ( Final Fantasy XIV ), who ranked 11th in the interim results, ranked 6th in the final results.

In the song category, the top two results were "To Zanarkand" ( Final Fantasy X and "Battle at the Big Bridge" ( Final Fantasy V ). "Eyes On Me" ( Final Fantasy VIII ) was 5th in the interim results but ranked 3rd in the final results.

The poll featured 57 Final Fantasy games, roughly 3,300 characters, 4,400 boss/summons, and 2,900 songs to choose from. Not only does this poll marks the first time the broadcaster's survey has covered video games, it was also the biggest database to choose from yet.

Source: NHK