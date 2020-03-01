Preview Ghibli Theme Park's Displays One Last Time Before Its 2022 Opening

Aichi Prefectural Museum of Art to hold exhibit from June 25 to September 16

The Aichi Prefectural Museum of Art will hold an exhibit of display items destined for the upcoming Ghibli Park from June 25 to September 16. The exhibit will be the last preview of the theme park's contents before they move into the park's Ghibli no Daisōko Area (Giant Ghibli Storehouse) in two years.

"The Great Ghibli Exhibit ~Two More Years Until the Ghibli Park's Opening~" will bring back the materials shown in the earlier Great Ghibli Exhibits. The first of these ran in 2015 in the Moricoro Park (where the theme park is being built) before moving to 10 other Japanese cities as well as Seoul. The earlier exhibits have showcased memorabilia like production artwork, memos, and film posters from across Ghibli's 35-year history. The latest version of the exhibit will also add previously unreleased materials.

Entry to the exhibit will cost 1,600 yen (US$14) for a same-day adult ticket, or 1,400 yen (US$13) for a pre-booked ticket.

The Ghibli no Daisōko, Seishun no Oka (Hill of Youth), and Dondoko Mori (Dondoko Forest) areas of the Ghibli theme park are slated to open in fall 2022, followed by the Mononoke no Sato Area (Mononoke Village, inspired by Princess Mononoke ) and Majo no Tani Area (Witch Valley, inspired by Kiki's Delivery Service ) about one year later. The Dondoko Mori Area will feature a recreation of the shrine and path from My Neighbor Totoro .

Studio Ghibli has revealed concept illustrations for various areas of the park, as well as the layout of the park.

Studio Ghibli also maintains The Ghibli Museum, located in Mitaka in west Tokyo. The Ghibli Museum has interactive exhibits and replicas of iconic Ghibli creations, and it offers a rotating screening of different Ghibli-animated shorts. The museum is closed from February 25 to March 17 due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web