Levi's Jeans Teases Super Mario Collaboration

Everyone's favorite plumber might be getting some stylish new overalls. Levi's Jeans tweeted on Monday that the brand has a collaboration with Super Mario in the works. The short teaser video gives no details, only showing a coin from the game franchise and corresponding logos.

Mario merchandise could be getting a boost in part to the new theme park area set to open at Japan's Universal Studios before the Tokyo Olympics followed by an addition at the Orlando park in 2023. Universal Studios ' subsidiary Illumination Entertainment also has an animated Super Mario film in the works.

Regardless of the timing, Mario has dipped his feet in all kinds of collaborations, including beauty products.

Source: Levi's Official Twitteraccount