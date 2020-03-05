Hotaru's Way Creator Collaborates on 9th Anime x Para: Who is Your Hero? Project

Hotaru's Way manga creator Satoru Hiura will devise a completely new story for the ninth installment of the "Anime x Para: Who is Your Hero?" animated project. Miura's episode will focus on boccia, a sport unique to the Paralympic Games.

Boccia is a precision sport first introduced to the Paralympics in 1984. Athletes that use wheelchairs aim leather balls on a 12.5 meter by six meter court by throwing, rolling, kicking or utilizing a ramp. The goal is to place the leather ball as close to a stationary white ball called a "jack" as possible for points. The mixed gender game can be played in teams or individually.

Miura's Ani x Para episode will focus on an original character named Yui Kazama, a 26-year-old office worker, with appearances by Hotaru's Way lead couple Hotaru and Seiichi Takano and Paralympic silver medalist Takayuki Hirose. Voice actress Kana Hanazawa will star as the character Yui and Suzuko Mimori will voice Hotaru. Singer Mao Abe will provide the theme song.

The special is slated to premiere in late March.

Ani x Para has previously collaborated with Yowamushi Pedal 's Wataru Watanabe to highlight para-cycling, Captain Tsubasa for blind soccer, Baby Steps for wheelchair tennis, and renowned Ashita no Joe artist Tetsuya Chiba for wheelchair rugby, Fuuka creator Kouji Seo for Parabadmitton, among others.

"Anime x Para: Who is Your Hero?" is an animated series aiming to increase interest parasports ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Source: NHK, Comic Natalie