Tiny Tanjiro Figure Will Fit Into the Palm of Your Hand

If you've ever wanted to see Tanjiro from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba sit in the palm of your hand, the G.E.M. series of miniature figurines is catering to you. A 90mm-tall figurine of Tanjiro will go on sale in late September this year, following previous announcements of Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu figurines.

The figurine will cost 6,380 yen. Ordering it from Premium Bandai's Megatre Shop online will earn you a bonus bromide. The Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu figures are sold separately.

Source: Comic Natalie