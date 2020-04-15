Muv-Luv Team Support Fan Works with 'COMIFURI: I Don't Want Dojin Circles to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out my Web Event'

The Muv-Luv series announced plans last month to support fan creators following Comiket 's cancellation. On Monday, the official website announced further details regarding this plan, including the name of the support program: "COMIFURI: I Don't Want Dojin Circles to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out my Web Event." The title is a reference to the light novel and anime series BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.

Muv-Luv rights-holding company anchor will introduce Muv-Luv or âge -related dojin works on a special page on their website from May 2 to 4, the dates when Comiket was originally planned to be held. There will be no fee or commission charge. The fan works can be submitted through an application form accessible through Muv-Luv's official website. Although the information page has an English translation, the application form is only in Japanese. The application period is from April 13 to 26.

Although anchor originally had plans to attend Comiket 98 in order to sell new merchandise and announce new information about the franchise mobile game projects "Project Immortal" and "Project Mikhail." Instead, the company will host a livestream to relay the new information. More details about the livestream will be revealed on April 24.

The Muv-Luv team has maintained close ties with dojin and fan communities, even soliciting spinoff stories from international fans. The team encourages fans to reach out directly to producer Kazutoshi Matsumura (otherwise known as "Captain totoro") via his Twitter account or through the Muv-Luv discord if they have questions that they feel are difficult to ask to the support program's facilitator ACID or Muv-Luv series creator Kouki Yoshimune .

The team is distinguishing their support plans from the "Air Comiket " and "Ganbarō Dōjin !" initiatives organized by the Comiket Committee by calling it the "Summer Comic Aid" instead of " Comiket Aid."

Comiket 98 was originally scheduled to take place at Tokyo Big Sight from May 2 to May 5. The committee already rescheduled the convention three months earlier than usual to accommodate the 2020 Summer Oympics.

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

Thanks to invalidname for the news tip

Source: Muv-Luv official website