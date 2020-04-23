Kotono Mitsuishi Shares Her Original Sailor Moon Script

The one-and-only Sailor Moon voice actress Kotono Mitsuishi shared her copy of the original anime's first episode script on Twitter on Tuesday. Mitsuishi unearthed the piece of anime history in light of the anime coming to YouTube in Japan for free. Mitsuishi wrote "I decided to flip open a nostalgic script...my heart is pounding."

The official Japanese Sailor Moon YouTube channel will begin streaming the 1990s anime series on April 24. Ten new episodes will be added weekly to cover the Sailor Moon , Sailor Moon R , and Sailor Moon S seasons. The free streaming episodes are leading up to planned theatrical premiere of the first half of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal , the two-part film version of the manga's "Dead Moon" arc. The first film is scheduled to open in theaters in Japan on September 11.