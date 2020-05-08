Cells at Work! Characters are Fighting the Coronavirus

The Cells at Work! official Twitter account posted an image on Monday by manga creator Akane Shimizu supporting self-isolation in order to contain the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). And what could be more fitting for this series than an illustration of White Blood Cell doing his best to fight the virus?

The message from Shimizu reads: "Your cells are fighting germs and viruses inside you to protect you. It's your turn to protect the people around you by staying home now."

The text at the bottom of the image also reminds you not to forget to wash your hands, rinse your mouth, and wear a mask.