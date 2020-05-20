Readers Vote on SPY×FAMILY Character Anya's Best Expression

Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga held a poll to decide Anya's "best expression" to celebrate the manga's first anniversary of serialization on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service. Endō produced a colored illustration of the top-voted expression, which shows a smirking Anya.

Endō commented on the winning choice as follows: "Thanks to everyone who participated in the Anya Expression Poll. I figured that the smirk would get the top vote, so I'm happy."

The poll had 58 options to choose from and accrued around 150,000 votes. The top-voted expression received 25,708 votes. Other expressions to get a lot of interest include Anya's apologetic face, her innocent smile, her deadpan face, and her look of absolute shock.

Shueisha describes SPY x FAMILY :

The master spy codenamed "Twilight" has spent his days on undercover missions, all for the dream of a better world. But one day, he receives a particularly difficult new order from command. For his mission, he must form a temporary family and start a new life?! A Spy/Action/Comedy about a one-of-a-kind family!

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service added the SPY x FAMILY manga on March 24, the same day it launched in Japan in the Shonen Jump+ service.

Source: Comic Natalie, Shonen Jump+