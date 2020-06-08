There's Some Deep Lore Behind the Gundam Robot Tofu Heads

Sagamiya Foods first released tofu in the shape of Zaku heads in 2012

In 2012, the Gundam series inspired tofu shaped in the heads of Zakus, the enemy grunt mobile suit from the classic Mobile Suit Gundam anime. Now, in June 2020, Sagamiya Foods is releasing its 5th tofu collaboration with Gundam , this time focusing on a Hyaku-Shiki head.

According to the product's website, there's apparently some deep lore behind the tofu heads. In the space colony age, the lack of water means that society has moved from meat-based diets to plant-based diets. And because the ultimate plant food is tofu, Sagamiya Foods is committed to making tofu for the space age.

There's also an ad for the product animated in CG showing the tofu heads taking over space, in case you needed a visual articulation of this idea.

The Hyaku-Shiki heads come with golden curry sauce that you can use to paint them. Because of this quirky feature, they're being called "Beyond G Tofu," signifying that it's tofu that surpasses all tofu. To signify the occasion, the original Zaku tofu heads from 2012 also temporarily went back in stock.

The products went on sale last Wednesday, and according to the website, they've sold so unexpectedly well that they're currently out of stock. Perhaps that's proof that tofu really will take over the world in the space age.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Sagamiya Foods