Life-Sized Psyduck Plush Goes Up For Preorders in Japan

Meanwhile, the life-sized Mareep has gone viral on Twitter

The Pokémon Center in Japan has announced a life-sized Psyduck, the latest in a string of life-sized Pokémon plushes. The plush perfectly captures Psyduck's blank expression, and measures approximately 31 inches (2'07” or 0.8 meters) tall and weighs 9 pounds (or 4 kilograms).

Psyduck only appears to be available via Pokémon Center's online store in Japan. From there it's available for pre-order from June 5 to July 5 for 30,800 yen (approximately US$285). The plushes will be shipped out in November depending on the number of pre-orders.

The desire for life-sized Pokémon plushes seems to be particularly potent these days after a Twitter post about a four-feet long Mareep plush went viral:

Ah yes. Me. My girlfriend. And her 500 dollar four foot tall mareep. pic.twitter.com/y9T325NLSz — Skooch (@SkoochLoL) June 6, 2020

Alas, for those who are tempted to get their own Mareep because of this post - it's currently sold out.

Other adorable life-sized Pokémon include giant Snorlax, a hefty Pikachu, a rideable Lapras, and a very long Furret.

[Via Siliconera]