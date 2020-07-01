Voice Actress Haruna Ikezawa Announces Her Marriage

Actress plays Athena Asamiya in King of Fighters , Coco Bandicoot in Crash Bandicoot

Voice actress Haruna Ikezawa (44) announced on Twitter on Wednesday that she has gotten married. She tweeted: "I got married! I thought about using the staple phrases like 'I have an important announcement,' or 'Thank you to everyone who supported me,' but it felt awkward so I'm just giving it to you straight. It's a big surprise, especially for me."

She also mentioned that her partner is a Japanese person from outside the industry who has lived abroad for a long time, so she considers him a "citizen of the world." She planned to announce their marriage sooner, but his return to Japan was delayed due to coronavirus. They are currently engaging in a "super, super, super" long-distance relationship, and she took the opportunity to announce their marriage now that the situation is calming down.

"I personally haven't changed," she wrote. "I might have become a little more of a free spirit, more easy-going and intimate than I was before. As always, I want to live a life where I take in a lot of books, food, travels, players, and writings and produce a lot of things as well. I appreciate your continued support."

Ikezawa is best known in the world of video games for playing Athena Asamiya in the King of Fighters series and Coco Bandicoot in the Crash Bandicoot series. In anime, she has played Yoshino Shimazu in Maria-sama ga Miteru , Momoka Nishizawa in Sgt. Frog , and Porun from the Futari wa Precure series.