Stand By Me Doraemon 2 Film Gets Attraction at Universal Studios Japan on August 4

Film's release is delayed from original August 7 date

The Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CG anime film will get an attraction at the Universal Studios Japan theme park on August 4. The " Stand By Me Doraemon 2 XR Ride" will use VR technology to recreate the world of Doraemon and tell an original story supervised by the film's directors Ryūichi Yagi and Takashi Yamazaki . The story will have a time traveling theme that connects to the plot of the film.

Stand By Me Doraemon 2 was originally slated to open in Japan on August 7 until it was delayed due to COVID-19. The 2D animated film Eiga Doraemon : Nobita no Shin Kyoryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) will open on August 7 instead of its original opening date of March 6.

Universal Studios Japan as a whole reopened on June 19, after being closed since February 29. However, it is limiting visitors to just annual passholders and residents of the local Kansai area, as well as reducing overall attendance to about half the usual numbers.

Source: Gamer