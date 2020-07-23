Attack on Titan FINAL Exhibition Heads to Kobe

Last year, in a time before COVID-19, the Attack on Titan FINAL Exhibition was touring Japan with stops in Roppongi and Osaka. The Osaka stop closed out 2019 but the next leg, this time in Kobe, is just getting started.

The Kobe exhibition will open on the ninth floor of the Daimaru Kobe department store in Hyogo on July 22 and will run until August 9. The exhibition includes original art displays and a character voice guide to walk visitors through the exhibits. The Kobe version will also offer 31 new pieces of art that were not previously shown in Tokyo or Osaka.

Like the Osaka exhibition, a temporary "Reeves Company Store" will open with over 100 kinds of limited edition merchandise. Visitors can also download a special smartphone wallpaper from the decorated show window by accessing a QR code.

Isayama launched the main Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and Kodansha published the 28th compiled book volume in Japan on April 9. Kodansha Comics publishes the series in print in English, and it released the 27th volume on April 9.

The television anime of Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga premiered in April 2013, and its second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second part premiered last April. The series "final" season was scheduled for fall 2020 but is currently delayed.

Source: Comic Natalie