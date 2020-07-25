Animate, Tobu Zoo Cheer On Haikyu!! in Collab Campaigns

Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga came to a close on Monday with underdog Hinata and star setter Kageyama inspiring a whole new generation of future athletes. The manga's anime adaptation is set to return in October and the Tobu Zoo and Animate are celebrating the series' big moments with two different collaborations.

The Tobu Zoo , where collaborations have included Bungo Stray Dogs , BEASTARS , Attack on Titan , and Kemono Friends , will add the Karasuno team starting on October 3. The event will include collaboration merchandise and artwork of Hinata, Kageyama, Tsukishima, and other characters at the park.

Meanwhile, Animate stores will host the Haikyu!! To The Top Fair starting on September 26. Customers will receive one of 12 unique postcards for every 1,000 yen spent on Haikyu!! related merchandise. The postcards include new artwork of the characters in traditional cheerleading (ōendan) attire.

Furudate launched the original manga in 2011, and Shueisha published the manga's 43rd volume on May 13. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and is now publishing the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of Furudate's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered on January 10, and episode 13 aired on April 3. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere this July, but is delayed to October due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, and several video anime.

