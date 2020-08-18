hololive Virtual YouTuber Mano Aloe Apologizes For Leaking Live2D Model Before Debut

Will take two-week break from streaming activities, also implores fans not to harass her real-life acquaintances

hololive Virtual YouTuber Aloe announced in a video streamed on her channel on Monday that she will be taking a two-week break from streaming activities as an apology for actions she made before her formal debut on Saturday. In the video, she stated that she leaked her Live2D model in a test stream on the TwitCasting online streaming platform. Although she received permission from her manager to do the test, she did not delete the video afterward, which resulted in the contents being leaked to some people.

(Note: The video has closed-caption English subtitles.)

Aloe also addressed an incident where a man alleged by some viewers to be her boyfriend was harassed online. She stated that she cut ties with this person before her debut and asked viewers to refrain from messaging him. She also stated that her home has been receiving phone calls from strangers online and asked viewers to refrain from doing this also.

"During my suspension, I will reflect upon myself," she concluded. "I hope I can learn from this and see you all once again as a better version of myself. I am deeply and sincerely sorry."

Cover Corp, the company which runs the Virtual YouTuber agency hololive, also issued a statement on Twitter on Monday apologizing for the inconvenience caused by the incident. The tweet states that in addition to Aloe taking a two-week break from streaming, the company will continue to strengthen its organizational structure.

Earlier this month, fellow hololive Virtual YouTuber Ookami Mio announced that she is taking a one-month hiatus from livestream activities due to ongoing copyright issues with video game livestreams.

Cover Corp was founded in 2016, and the Hololive Production project first launched in 2017. Around 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili .