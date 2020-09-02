Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba-inspired Sweets Container Offered in Collaboration Giveaway

Lotte announced additional prizes for its Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series' collaboration campaign, this time allowing 1,000 participants who didn't win prizes A to C a chance to receive a "Nezuko's Sweets Container" as prize W.

The "Nezuko's Sweets Container" is a container made of the cardboard material to replicate Nezuko's box in the series and comes with an assortment of Lotte's sweets. In addition, 100 of the 1,000 prize W winners will also receive a soybean-based cushion designed in collaboration with Bikkuriman .

The collaboration campaign will start at 10:00 a.m. on September 1 and run until midnight on September 30. During the collaboration period, those who upload a photo of a receipt of Lotte's chewing gum onto the campaign website will be entered in the giveaway. The lineup will also include a gum dispenser for prize A, a gum case and gum bottle display case for prize B, and a set of five original clear files for the prize C.

Source: Comic Natalie