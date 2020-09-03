Interest
A Certain Magical Index: Imaginary Fest Smartphone Game Launches Crossover With Konosuba Film
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The A Certain Magical Index: Imaginary Fest smartphone game launched its crossover event with the KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson (Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Kurenai Densetsu) film on Tuesday.
The limited-time event introduces Aqua and Megumin as battle characters, and Kazuma and Yunyun as assist characters. The first part of the story event quest will run until September 10 and will feature full voice acting from the KONOSUBA and A Certain Magical Index casts. The story follows Kazuma's misadventures after he gets mysteriously transported to the world of Academy City. After initially thinking that he has returned home to Japan, Kazuma is exposed to all sorts of magic and science.
The game's Twitter account released videos previewing the Aqua and Megumin's battle animations:
A Certain Magical Index: Imaginary Fest launched in 2019. The "academy supernatural powers battle role-playing game" based on the A Certain Magical Index franchise is free to play, but there are optional in-game charges.
The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson film is based on Natsume Akatsuki's KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! light novel series. The film opened in Japan on August 30, 2019. Crunchyroll is streaming the film with English subtitles.
Source: A Certain Magical Index: Imaginary Fest official website