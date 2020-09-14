Golden Kamuy Holds Puzzle-Solving Event in Meiji-Mura Museum

The Meiji-Mura museum's website announced on Thursday that it will hold a collaboration event with the historical-themed anime series Golden Kamuy from September 19 to November 23. During this period, the anime will be presented at the museum in multiple forms, including a puzzle-solving event, a stamp rally, a shooting game challenge, and various eateries which will sell Golden Kamuy -themed food.

There will be two puzzle-solving events. The first one, called "The Legendary Dish at a Certain Village," is created by AnotherVision. It costs 1,500 yen (approximately US$14) to participate. The second one, called "Release the Golden Village," is created by Nazo x Nazo Gekidan, and costs 1,800 yen (approximately US$17) to participate.

The stamp rally and shooting challenge will both cost 500 yen (approximately US$4) to participate in. As visitors collect the stamps, they will take on the look of a multi-colored Nishiki-e woodblock printing, which was popular in the Meiji era.

The collaboration food/drink items include Yoshitake Shiraishi's horse-meat hotpot​, rice curry with Yezo sika deer meet, Immortal Sugimoto's mixed berry soda, and Nihei's blood sausages.

Visitors can also sign up to register as a "resident" of the Meiji-Mura for 2,000 yen (approximately US$19) and receive a card with a Golden Kamuy theme. During the collaboration period, registered "residents" can enter the Meiji-Mura for free and participate in some of the collaboration events at a discount.

The first season of the television anime adaptation of Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga premiered in April 2018. The third season is scheduled to premiere on October 5.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

The Meiji-Mura is an open-air museum in Inuyama , Aichi which preserves over 60 historic buildings from Japan's 19th and early 20th centuries.

