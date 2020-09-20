Nap on Mash's Shield With Fate/Grand Order Wrist Cushion

Fate/Grand Order 's Shielder demi-Servant is looking out for you even when you're drowsy. The latest Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia merchandise is a polyester cushion shaped like Mash's shield, which can be strapped to your wrist. It's ideal for resting your head on when you're napping.

The item is being released in Japan by MOVIC on December 18, and will cost 5,500 yen (approximately US$52). It can be pre-ordered through physical Animate stores around the country, the Animate online store, and the MOVIC online store from September 15 to October 7.

Mash's shield has previously inspired a phone charger.

Source: Comic Natalie