Looking for Magical Doremi Film Promotes Government's Career Center for Women

The Looking for Magical DoReMi ( Majo Minarai o Sagashite ) film released a tie-in poster on Friday promoting a government job searching database aimed at women. In accordance with both the film's themes and the government's goal of promoting women in the workplace, the tagline for the poster is "Change the future, like magic."

The Database on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace discloses data from companies around Japan such as ratio of female employees, average duration of employment, and length of childcare leave. It is maintained by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. As of Thursday, data from 12,933 companies is represented.

Toei 's Looking for Magical DoReMi film commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Ojamajo Doremi magical girl anime franchise. The film was originally scheduled for May 15, but was rescheduled to November 13 due to production issues.

The story follows 27-year-old Tokyo office worker Mire Yoshizuki who just returned to Japan, 22-year-old fourth-year college student Sora Nagase who aspires to be a teacher, and 20-year-old boyish, part-time Hiroshima okonomiyaki shop worker and freelancer Reika Kawatani. What draws together these three women from completely different walks of life is a magic gem. A "New Magical Story" begins when they are mysteriously brought together by chance and embark on a journey.

The first Ojamajo Doremi anime series originally premiered in Japan in 1999, and 4Kids began broadcasting a heavily edited version of the series in the United States in 2005 under the title Magical DoReMi .

Source: Press release