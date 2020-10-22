Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU Rena Nendoroid Nails the Expressions

With the release of the new Higurashi anime comes new merch and collectibles. Good Smile Company has put up a new nendoroid of the iconic Rena Ryugu for preorder, and long-time fans will be pleased to note that the face plates nail the character completely.

Good Smile describes the product as follows:

"It's so cute, I want to take it home!" From the anime series " Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU " comes a Nendoroid of Rena Ryugu, classmate of main character Keiichi Maebara! She comes with four face plates including a calm standard expression, an "I want to take it home!" expression, a "Liar!" expression and a half-crazed expression. Her school bag and hatchet are included as optional parts along with blood stickers, allowing you to recreate all kinds of scenes from the series.

The nendoroid costs 5,000 yen (approximately US$48), and will be released in May. Preorders will be open from October 22 to December 17. A scale figure based on Rena's pose in the new anime's key visual is also up for preorder.

If you want to remember how Higurashi merch looked back in the old days, Good Smile still has a listing for its collectible figures from 2006 based on the older character designs.

Episode 1 of Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU premiered on October 1. The series was previously called Higurashi: When They Cry - New , and only announced its "true" title after episode 2. Ryukishi07 and 07th Expansion are credited with the original work.

The first Higurashi: When They Cry television anime series aired for 26 episodes in 2006, and the When They Cry II: Solutions ( Higurashi no Naku Koro Ni Kai ) anime aired for 24 episodes in 2007.

Source: Good Smile Company