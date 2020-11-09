Kirito's Sword in Sword Art Online: Alicization Gets Life-Sized Replica

Proplica's Night Sky Sword replica exhibited at TAMASHII NATION 2020 event

Kirito's primary weapon in the Sword Art Online: Alicization series, the Night Sky Sword, is getting a commercial life-sized replica via Tamashii Nations' "Proplica" (a portmanteau of "prop" and "replica") line of character items aimed at adult collectors.

The black sword item was first unveiled at an TAMASHII NATION 2020 online event, which ran from November 6 to 8. More details about it will be announced at a later date.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web