hololive's Kagami Kira to Graduate Due to Health Reasons

Male VTuber belonging to Holostars spinoff group will leave after November 30

The Virtual YouTuber agency hololive announced on its English Twitter account on Tuesday that the VTuber Kagami Kira will "graduate" (that is, retire) from the group after November 30 due to health reasons.

According to the press release, Kira has always faced problems from his weak constitution. Although the company has supported his activities, Kira recently informed them that he found it difficult to continue due to his mental and physical health. As such, the company respects his decision to leave.

Kagami Kira belonged to Holostars, a spinoff group from hololive featuring male performers. Kira debuted as part of the group's first generation in June 2019.

Cover Corp was founded in 2016, and the Hololive Production project first launched in 2017. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September.

Last week, the company announced that the members of the hololive CN will graduate starting from November 18.

Source: hololive's English Twitter account