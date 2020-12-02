Akio Watanabe Draws Crossover Visual for Grisaia, Higurashi

A crossover illustration between the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger and Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU anime series has been released to commemorate the theatrical opening of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer . The visual is drawn by Akio Watanabe , the character designer behind both series featured in the crossover as well as the Monogatari series television adaptations. It showcases Tohka Shishigaya and Rena Ryūgū – the female leads of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger and Higurashi: When They Cry respectively – with their costumes and signature weapons swapped.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer is a sequel to the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime (which adapts the PC game of the same name) and opened in theaters in Japan on November 27. The Campfire crowdfunding campaign for the anime reached its 10 million yen (about US$92,000) goal within 24 hours after its launch in July last year. Stargazer tells the story of "Vol. 3" of the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger PC game series.

Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU premiered its first episode on October 1 and is currently streaming on Funimation and Hulu on Thursdays. The series was initially called Higurashi: When They Cry – New, and only announced its "true" title after episode 2.

Source: Moca news