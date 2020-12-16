Ginza Tea Salon Brews Up a Tantalizing Mob Psycho 100 II Inspired Tea Menu

The Gin-Iro-Neko ("Silver Cat") Tea Salon in Ginza is collaborating with the Mob Psycho 100 II anime to offer a tea menu inspired by characters from the series.

Running from January 7 to February 28, the exclusive tea menu will offer three types of tea drinks for each character: iced tea, hot tea, and tea cocktails. In particular, the tailor-made tea cocktails are the highlights of this menu. You can check out the pictures and descriptions of each below:

Shigeo Kageyama: Layered with slightly sweet milk and diced apples. The aroma of chamomile and honey gives it a gentle, soothing flavor. The top layer is tea and the bottom layer is milk. Best enjoyed while gradually mixing the two layers. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available. Toppings: Milk, apple, mint, white rum Ritsu Kageyama: The sourness of grapefruit juice gives this drink a refreshing kick. The orange marmalade accentuates the subtle astringency and sweet-sour taste of the cocktail. It has two layers: the top layer is tea and the bottom layer is juice. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available. Toppings: Orange marmalade, grapefruit juice, blue curacao syrup, mint, white rum Reigen Arataka: A refreshing citrus tea is topped with white grapefruit. Salt is added to the mouth of the glass to accentuate its flavor. Suitable for adults, it boasts a deep flavor and gorgeous aroma. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available. Toppings: White grapefruit, lemon slice, salt, gin Teruki Hanazawa: The bright yellow sugar stick sparkles like a jewel. When mixed together, it adds a slight sweetness to the drink. Pineapple and fruit tea are a perfect match for this slightly sweet and sour tea cocktail. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available. Toppings: jewel sugar stick, golden pineapple, mint, white rum Ekubo: A stimulating harmony of green chai tea and sweet whipped cream. The result is a spicy yet slightly sweet drink with a mysterious flavor. This bittersweet tea cocktail is accented with red pepper. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available. Toppings: matcha whipped cream, matcha powder, red pepper, gin

The above cocktails cost 1,200 yen (approximately US$ 11.50) each excluding tax. The menu also offers special hot and iced teas for each character that cost 800 yen (approx. US$7.60) excluding tax.

Collaboration-exclusive tea bags will also be sold at the store. They come in two versions: a letter packaging containing 5 tea bags that costs 1,250 yen (approx. US$12), and a can containing 7 tea bags that costs 1,800 yen (approx. US$17).

The Gin-Iro-Neko Tea Salon has previously collaborated with Persona 5 Royal and Mr. Osomatsu this year.

Source: Nijimen