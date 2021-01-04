The [email protected] franchise's official YouTube account released an animated ad for the The [email protected] Cinderella Girls : Starlight Stage mobile game, which commemorates the new year. Various characters from the game are depicted paying their respects at a shrine for the first time of the year (hatsumо̄de).

The 15-second ad was animated by CloverWorks . Hideki Nagamachi ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls episode director) served as director, while Masato Anno ( Flying Witch , Slow Start ) was the animation character designer and chief animation director.

Cygames and Bandai Namco Studios launched The [email protected] Cinderella Girls : Starlight Stage mobile game for Android and iOS devices in 2015. The free-to-play game is a spin-off of the earlier mobile game The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , which inspired a television anime that ran for two seasons. The game celebrated its fifth anniversary in September last year.

Source: Gamebiz