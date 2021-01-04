Interest
The [email protected] Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage Gets New Year's Anime Ad
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The [email protected] franchise's official YouTube account released an animated ad for the The [email protected] Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage mobile game, which commemorates the new year. Various characters from the game are depicted paying their respects at a shrine for the first time of the year (hatsumо̄de).
The 15-second ad was animated by CloverWorks. Hideki Nagamachi (The [email protected] Cinderella Girls episode director) served as director, while Masato Anno (Flying Witch, Slow Start) was the animation character designer and chief animation director.
Cygames and Bandai Namco Studios launched The [email protected] Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage mobile game for Android and iOS devices in 2015. The free-to-play game is a spin-off of the earlier mobile game The [email protected] Cinderella Girls, which inspired a television anime that ran for two seasons. The game celebrated its fifth anniversary in September last year.
Source: Gamebiz