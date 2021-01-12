BONES Launches Weekly Blog for Sk8 the Infinity Anime

Learn about the director's favorite scenes and who drew them

Anime studio BONES has started a weekly blog column for the Sk8 the Infinity original anime series. The column highlights key frames from each episode that made an impression on director Hiroko Utsumi .

From the first episode, which aired on Saturday, the blog highlights four drawings:

"Reki's sparkling smile" by Tomoyo Kamoi

"Transfer student Langa" by Chiyoko Ueno

"The Anti-hero of the 'S' world" by Ayumi Yamada

"The mystery man who dances in front of the monitor" revised drawing by Michinori Chiba (character designer, chief animation director)

The next blog entry will be posted on January 17, after the second episode has aired.

For those interested in the production side of anime, the BONES blog regularly shares snippets from animation production materials books. Other anime titles recently covered on the blog include Bungo Stray Dogs , A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- , and My Hero Academia .

Source: Bones official website via @liborek3