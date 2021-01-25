Redo of Healer Author: English Light Novel Translation Was 'Refused' By An Overseas Publisher

'We tried to publish the English version, but it was refused by an overseas publisher.'

Redo of Healer author Rui Tsukiyo tweeted in English that an English language version of the light novel series was "refused" by an overseas publisher. "I've received several inquiries about buying the English version of ' Redo of Healer ', but it doesn't exist," they stated. "We tried to publish the English version, but it was refused by an overseas publisher. The situation may change if many requests reach overseas labels."

One of Tsukiyo's other novels has, however, received an English translation. Yen Press is publishing The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat , the first volume of which shipped on December 29. Tsukiyo highlighted this fact in another tweet, remarking that is also a work that they have confidence in.

Another novel I wrote is in English, so be sure to check it out! This is also a self-confident work https://t.co/aB0RFRfUd4 — 月夜 涙@回復アニメ化&1/1回復9発売 (@Tsukiyo_rui) January 23, 2021

Rui Tsukiyo 's Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi: Sokushi Mahō to Skill Copy no Chōetsu Heal ( Redo of Healer ) original "revenge fantasy" light novel series centers on Kayal, a healer who is used and tossed around by his fellow adventurers on the assumption that healers cannot fight on their own. However, when he achieves the ultimate healing magic, and "heals" the world itself, he goes back four years to redo his life.

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation which premiered on January 13. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime. The anime will stream online in both a "TV broadcast" version and a "Redo" version. AT-X will also air both a TV broadcast version and a "complete recovery" version.

AniMoon Publishing announced last Tuesday that it was unable to find a simulcast partner for the anime in Germany. Although there are currently no plans for a simulcast , the company will release the uncensored and uncut version of the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in fall 2021. The disc set will feature a German dub , the original soundtrack with German subtitles, and exclusive extras.

The Redo of Healer official Twitter account issued a content warning for the anime shortly before its television debut, translated as follows: "This program is fiction and bears no relation to any existing person, place, or organization. Furthermore, the content is not made to endorse any specific way of thinking or belief. The work also includes extreme violence. Children and young people are advised against viewing it."