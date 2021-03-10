Interest
Attack on Titan's Levi Statue at Creator's Hometown Unveiled
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
A life-sized bronze statue of Attack on Titan's Captain Levi was unveiled in front of the JR Hita Station in Hita City of Oita Prefecture, the hometown of the series creator Hajime Isayama, last Saturday.
「人類最強の兵士」リヴァイ兵長。ついに日田駅前に現る!#oita #大分 #大分合同新聞 #大分合同新聞プレミアムオンラインGate #進撃の巨人 #リヴァイ兵長 #進撃の日田 #日田 pic.twitter.com/KKx8iLvOgB— 大分合同新聞 (@oitagodo) March 6, 2021
リヴァイ兵長の銅像は等身大サイズ。立体機動装置を身に着けた姿が凛々しいですね!— 大分合同新聞 (@oitagodo) March 6, 2021
向かいのビルにも巨人が、、、、。銅像はこのあと正午ごろに一般公開されます#oita #大分 #大分合同新聞 #大分合同新聞プレミアムオンラインGate #進撃の巨人 #リヴァイ兵長 #進撃の日田 #日田 pic.twitter.com/fo6ZtyJnb7
Isayama commented on the unveiling, "He is the most popular character that has supported Attack on Titan all the way, and I'm indebted to him. I hope he is pleased."
Levi is the fourth Attack on Titan character to receive a bronze statue in Hita City. Previously, statues of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa as children have been erected at Ōyama Dam. The statues were funded by a crowdfunding campaign between August and October 2019 that raised over 29 million yen (approximately US$267,000).
You can check out the unveiling ceremony for the statues at Ōyama Dam in the video below:
Source: Livedoor news via Esuteru