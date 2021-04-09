Upcoming Godzilla Works, Milestones Battle it Out in Online Godzilla Fes Extra Show

The Godzilla franchise will hold its first "Godzilla Fes: Extra Show" event as a livestream on May 22. The four-hour livestream will feature three talk shows, described as a "three-way battle." They will focus on the following works:

The Godzilla Singular Point show will feature Mei Kamino voice actor Yume Miyamoto , Yun Arikawa voice actor Shōya Ishige , and producer Takashi Yoshizawa. The Godzilla vs. Kong show will feature unannounced special guests, while the Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah show will feature director Kazuki Ōmori, Godzilla suit actor Kenpachiro Satsuma, and King Ghidorah suit actor Hurricane Ryu. Former Fuji TV announcer Shinsuke Kasai will serve as an MC across all three talk shows.

In addition, the livestream will feature a program highlighting the Godzilla vs Kyoto stamp rally promotion, which will launch across six locations in Kyoto from April 16.

The talk shows will be streamed for a fee via Stagecrowd. A free stream on YouTube LIVE will focus on news and updates from the Godzilla Store. Details regarding tickets will be announced at a later date.

The Godzilla Singular Point anime premiered on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , BS11 and Sun TV on April 1, but debuted earlier on Netflix in Japan on March 25. (Every episode will premiere on Netflix in Japan first before its television broadcast.) The anime will debut worldwide later this year.

The Godzilla vs. Kong film opened internationally on March 26 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened in the United States on March 31. It will open on May 14 in Japan.

Source: Press Release, official website