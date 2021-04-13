Interest
Voice Actors Yasuaki Takumi, Aki Nakajima Announce Their Marriage
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Voice actors Yasuaki Takumi and Aki Nakajima announced on their Twitter accounts on Friday that they have gotten married. They thanked fans for their support and vowed to do their best to live a happy family life.
皆様にご報告があります！ pic.twitter.com/J5UjrIwCuV— 内匠靖明 (@takumi_yasuaki) April 9, 2021
【ご報告】があります。 pic.twitter.com/BXmMjCl9n3— 中嶋アキ (@aki2win) April 9, 2021
Takumi made his major voice acting debut in 2009 with the Bakugan Battle Brawlers: New Vestroia anime, where he played the character Ace. He has played characters in such anime as Lord Marksman and Vanadis (Olivier), Plastic Memories (Tsukasa Mizugaki), and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans (Akihiro Altland). Aki Nakajima has played characters in Pretty Rhythm Aurora Dream (Uru Harune) and Shakugan no Shana III (Final) (Lerajie). She is the twin sister of voice actress Hiro Nakajima.
[Via Otakomu]