Uma Musume Fans Pull Through, Raise US$329,000 for Retired Horse

Nice Nature will live out the rest of his days comfortably

A retired racehorse will get to live a little more comfortably, thanks in part to Uma Musume Pretty Derby fans. Nice Nature celebrated his 33rd birthday last month and was bestowed with the honor as the oldest living male Japan Racing Association horse. In order to celebrate, The Retired Horse Association non-profit launched a donation campaign for the horse's retirement costs.

The organizers might not have expected such an outpouring of support for a single horse, but the Uma Musume fans are nothing if not passionate. The mobile game was the third highest grossing mobile game worldwide in April and the franchise 's use of real racehorses has increased awareness for the animals that its characters are based on, even if they don't sport twintails.

The campaign ran for one month and raised a total of 35,829,730 yen (US$329,000). The generous outpouring was recognized by RHA CEO Kyōko Numata, who wrote "Above all I'm glad we gained the support of 16,296 people, not to mention the amount of money donated."

The organization will use the money beyond just Nice Nature's care in order to provide service and care for more former animal athletes at its facilities.

Nice Nature was a contender on the track from 1990 to 1996 where he gained a reputation as a "bronze collector" for often coming in third place.

Source: Denfaminico Gamer via Otakomu